Uptown Laptop Backpack Nautical

Best Quality Guranteed. THE UPTOWN: The go-to laptop backpack traveler for WFF (Working From Fiji) KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check; Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials; Stretchy external side pocket for u-lock or water bottle; Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone CLEVER EXTRAS: Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; Laptop pocket compatible with 15' laptop and tablet MATERIALS & FIT: Channeled airmesh ventilated back panel; Custom-fit strap design for a truer, more comfortable fit; Main body material is rugged 900D Basketweave Poly LIFETIME WARRANTY: stands behind the legendary quality and craftsmanship of all our products; We also embrace the wild, twisty ways of life; If there is a defect in the materials or workmanship we will repair the bag at our discretion for the lifetime of the product