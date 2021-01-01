Uptown 2-Drawer Wine Storage Cabinet, One Size , Brown

Entertaining has never been easier thanks to the uptown wine bar by convenience concepts. With ample space and easy accessibility; storing your favorite beverages and drinkware could not get any simpler. This bar cart features a total of 3 open shelves; 2 drawers for concealed storage; and a 12-bottle wine rack. Also included are wine glass racks to free up additional space. Cleanup is easy thanks to the faux marble serving top finished with melamine. This wine bar can also be used to store kitchenware or favorite household items. Place in your living room; kitchen or dining room and enjoy its endless versatility.Number of Drawers: 2Included: 1 Bar(s)Features: Quick Ship, Wine Rack, Stemware RackBottle Capacity: 12 Wine BottlesJoinery: ScrewedTools Required: Phillips (not Included), Screws (included)Bar Measurements: 45.25 Height/Inches, 33.5 Width/Inches, 15.5 Depth/InchesDining Height: Standard HeightMaximum Weight Limit: 80 LbsWeight (lb.): 75 LbWine Cabinet Measurements: 10 Height/Inches, 15.5 Depth/Inches, 14.5 Width/InchesAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 70% Particle Board, 15% Medium-Density Fibreboard, 15% VeneerFinish: PaintedTop Material: WoodWood Finish: PaintedNumber of Cubbies: 2Number of Shelves: 2Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported