Upton Bath Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Chrome - Finish: Chrome - (1801-PC)

By Hudson Valley Lighting. The time is the late nineteen-forties: Art Deco's twilight is acceding to the advent of Mid-Century Modern. In France, long white cone shapes are trending in lighting design. Upton draws inspiration from this time and place in history. Mouth-blown frosted glass and tapered tripod arms hearken back to the era while thick stepped backplates and weighty faceted arms, cast from molten metal, speak to the craft and concern we invest in all our fixtures to ensure that they endure in both style and substance. The Upton Bath Light is available in polished chrome, satin nickel or aged brass finishes in 1, 2, 3 or 4 light configurations. May only be mounted as an uplight. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Chrome. Finish: Polished Chrome