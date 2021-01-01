From furniture of america
Furniture of America Uptempo Ottoman with Bluetooth Speakers, Pink
Available in Blue Flax, Green Flax, Ivory Flax or Pink Leatherette Bluetooth speakers on both sides to blast your favorite songs; Includes control unit for power on/off, volume control, AUX and DC Padded top and upholstered exterior; Storage ottoman offers plenty of space within Batteries not required; Portable piece; Connect Bluetooth to phone or music player and start it up Overall dimensions: 16"W x 16"D x 17"H