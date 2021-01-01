UpSpring Milkflow Breastfeeding Lactation Supplement, Coffee Pods For Breast Milk Supply - 12ct

Lactation support with a kick of caffeine! For centuries, wise moms across cultures have had a little trick up their sleeve to help increase breast milk supply – fenugreek. Upspring Milkflow’s proprietary blend combines fenugreek and other breast milk-boosting herbs to support healthy breast milk production, in a convenient single-serve coffee pod format.* Milkflow Coffee Pods are also 100percent compostable and made entirely from plants (corn starch, to be exact), which means zero plastic and zero BPA’s - better for the environment and better for you and baby! How does it work? Milkflow works with your body to naturally support the hormones that help promote breast milk supply.* *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.