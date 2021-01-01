From premiere raceway products

UPS 1000VA UPS Battery Backup Surge Protector BX1000M Backup Battery AVR Dataline Protection and LCD Display BackUPS Pro Uninterruptible Power Supply

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 1000VA / 600W Backup Battery power supply 8 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 4 UPS Battery Backup with Surge Protection Outlets, and 4 Surge Protector Only Outlets (1080 Joules) Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) instantly corrects low/high voltage fluctuations, and is Active PFC compatible 1 GB network dataline protection, 6' Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), and FREE Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native 'Energy Saver' Settings) Backed by 's 3-YEAR WARRANTY, plus a $250,000 connected-equipment policy 3-5 Year Battery Life. UPS Replacement Battery for BX1000M sold separately (part # RBC158)

