Upland Outdoor Patio Teak Wood 3-Piece Sectional Sofa Set EEI-4255-NAT-WHI-SET

Outdoor Patio 3-Piece Sectional Sofa Set|Solid Teak Wood Construction|Richly Textured Wood Grain|Water and UV Resistant Cushions|Machine Washable Covers|Assembly Required|.Refresh your outdoor d?cor with the Upland Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Furniture Collection. Boldly designed with eye-catching appeal, the Upland Outdoor Patio Teak Wood 3-Piece Sectional Sofa Set is made of solid teak wood and a solidly build construction. The perfect choice for balconies, backyards, patios, gazebos, poolside or garden spaces, this outdoor patio sectional sofa set creates a custom seating experience with its modular design. Known for its ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, teak is the wood selection of choice for long-lasting outdoor furnishings. Rich in modern style, the Upland Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Collection opens up a variety of configurations to suit any gathering. Assembly required. Set Includes: Left-Arm Chair, Right-Arm Chair, Corner Chair Set Includes: One - Upland Corner Chair One - Upland Left-Arm Chair One - Upland Right-Arm Chair.