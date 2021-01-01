Upland 28” Slat Top Gas Fire Pit Table-Black in , Light Grey

HighlightsCSA Certified and with Property Liability InsuranceMulti-function Fire Pit & Fashion Appearance - When not burned with a fire pit, cover the lid provided, It can be easily converted into an outdoor dining table, coffee table, or casual bar, for a more functional experience, fashion appearance corresponds to your garden, courtyard, terrace, balcony.Safe & Warm Bonfire Experience - Upland 30-inch outdoor fire table is CSA certified with propane fuel to provide stable and green burning, so you no longer suffer from ash and smog; The heat output is 50,000 BTU, providing ample warmth and creating a warm and romantic bonfire atmosphere.Durable Materials & Quality Assurance - The gas outdoor fire table is made of sturdy steel to prevent cracking and damaging the table surface; The burner and control panel are made of stainless steel for longer working life; Ignition device for easy adjustment of flame and simple switch control.Unique Craftsmanship & Design - The tabletop is made with multiple processes to spray rust-proof black paint, looks very elegant and Easy to move.DetailsThis 28" slat top gas fire pit table has one stainless steel burner that equal 50,000BTU. This unit has one pulse ignitor that requires batteries of AAA, 1pc (included). This product is mainly made of steel, two colors for your option, black and brown. The fire pit table includes: 4.2lbs of lava rocks, and one protective cover. The master pack and retail pack quantity is 1 unit, the master pack dimensions are 30.31*30.31*10.43 inches, item size is 28.54*28.54*24.41 inches. The fuel source is liquid propane provided by a 20lb propane cylinders sold separately. The product is intended for outdoor use only and should not be placed under any combusitable materials. Package Include:1x black 30'' gas fire pit table;1x stainless steel burner;1x pulse ignitor;1x AAA battery;1x 4.2lbs of lava rocks;1x protective coverPackage not Included:1. Gas Conversion Kit; 2. 20lb propane cylinder.