Cal Lighting UPL-712/6 1 Light Mini LED Pendant Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Cal Lighting UPL-712/6 1 Light Mini LED Pendant Features:White cylinder glass shadeFixture Directs Illumination In a Downward DirectionDurable mounting assemblyIncludes 5 watt LED Light sourceLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 1Wattage: 5Voltage: 120Color Temperature: 3200KDimmable: YesHeight: 5.875"Width: 4.125"Cord Length: 72"Energy Star: No Brushed Steel