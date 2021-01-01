From coast to coast imports
COAST TO COAST IMPORTS Upholstered Gray Swivel Accent Chair, Lazy Days Soft Grey
We found it and you are going to love it. The perfect curl up in Accent Chair. A wonderful barrel shape that cradles you, enfolding you in plush comfort. Upholstered in a soft grey fabric that cascades down the sides in a sensational pleated style and complete with just the right amount of nailhead trim. And to top it off it swivels. Now to get that new novel and just enjoy. Color: Lazy Days Soft Grey.