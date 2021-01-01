COAST TO COAST IMPORTS Upholstered Gray Swivel Accent Chair, Lazy Days Soft Grey

We found it and you are going to love it. The perfect curl up in Accent Chair. A wonderful barrel shape that cradles you, enfolding you in plush comfort. Upholstered in a soft grey fabric that cascades down the sides in a sensational pleated style and complete with just the right amount of nailhead trim. And to top it off it swivels. Now to get that new novel and just enjoy. Color: Lazy Days Soft Grey.