55.1'' Upholstered Storage Bench 2 IN 1Coffee Table With Padded Seat Grey

It is the modern bench for your bedroom ,living room.which could be a coffee table ,as well as a storage bench or a seat, this Wooden Frame Storage Bench with button tufted full box seat can easily compliment any home styling décor. The added width of the bottom slats serves as a function shelf.this bench brings a gorgeous rustic vibe to your space while providing comfortable extra seating. The seat cushion features crystal tufted and the leg designed as a roadlight shaped.It could bring you the better eye expenrience than the other bench.What's more, this bench could used on more than 3 scenarios.Isn't this a great choice? Color/Pattern: Brown/Khaki