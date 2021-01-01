kupet Upholstered Sectional Couch Linen Fabric L-Shape 3-Seater Sofa Set with Chaise Lounge & Storage Ottoman & Two Pillows for Home or Office, Black Right

Soft and Comfy: This sectional couch crafted with L-Shaped sectional design, within chaise lounge , All cushions for the sectional sofa are thickened, fluffy and plump cushions provide you with enough support. Sectional Sofa Couch: kupet sectional sofa set, comes with a sofa, a chaise, an ottoman and two free pillows. Tufted seat and back, accent on arm and ottoman . Sturdy Construction：This sectional sofa couch constructed with a solid pine wood frame and strong plastic legs for stability and durability, upholstered with soft linen fabric and high sponge cushion for an elegant appearance and extra comfort. Easy to Assemble: Simple structure design, so that anyone can easily install, we will provide you with detailed installation instructions and necessary installation tools. Dimensions&Sofa Set Includes: sofa size 105.1"(L) x 79.6"(W) x 31.5"(H) inches, the weight capacity of the sofa is 600 lbs.Sofa Set Includes 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x chaise lounge, 1 x storage ottoman, 7 x back cushions2 x throw pillows(pillows dimensions:12.6''Lx12.6''Wx5.1''D)