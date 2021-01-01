Brookside Upholstered Scoop-Edge Navy Twin/Twin XL Headboard with Square Tufting, Blue

Our Brookside Upholstered Scoop-Edge Headboard with Square Tufting presents elegant lines for a soft, streamlined feel in your bedroom. The scooped corners create a sophisticated style with a relaxed modern feel. Upholstered with linen-inspired fabric, this headboard also features square-shaped buttonless tufting. Our headboard fits most bed frames or bases, and it's easy to install. The legs come pre-drilled and we include two modification plates and wall mounts so you can have full customization options. Backed by a five year limited warranty, you can rest assured it is built to last. Available in King/California King, Queen, Full, and Twin. Color: Navy.