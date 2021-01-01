Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed Frame with Square Tufted Headboard, Twin XL, Navy

The Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed Frame with Square Tufted Headboard is a suitable upgrade to any bedroom that needs a refresh. The square tufted upholstered headboard and companion upholstered side rails combine to create a complementary and distinguished look. Choose from four neutral colors to perfectly compliment your style: Charcoal, Blue, Gray and Off-White. The included slats unroll to provide reliable support to your mattress while eliminating the need for a box spring and providing under-bed storage space. This product pairs perfectly with all Rest Haven mattresses and ships directly to your door in one easy-to-carry box. The Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed Frame is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes.