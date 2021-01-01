From rest haven

Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed Frame with Square Tufted Headboard, Twin XL, Navy

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed Frame with Square Tufted Headboard is a suitable upgrade to any bedroom that needs a refresh. The square tufted upholstered headboard and companion upholstered side rails combine to create a complementary and distinguished look. Choose from four neutral colors to perfectly compliment your style: Charcoal, Blue, Gray and Off-White. The included slats unroll to provide reliable support to your mattress while eliminating the need for a box spring and providing under-bed storage space. This product pairs perfectly with all Rest Haven mattresses and ships directly to your door in one easy-to-carry box. The Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed Frame is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes.

