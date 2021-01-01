Upholstered Platform Bed Frame With Height-Adjustable Double-Row Copper Nails Head Headboard DOUBLE SIZE

The bed, which is the centerpiece in your bedroom, is very important to wear an inviting look. This kind of upholstered bed frame with copper nails on headboard is the ideal choice. The exquisite linen upholstery and cushioned padding makes your look like a luxurious and comfortable haven to sleep in. This platform bed can be easily assembled with the provided step-by-step assembly instruction and hardware pack. Wipe clean with the clean damped cloth and this bed will look new for years to come.Heavy Duty Wood Construction: Made of pine wood board, the upholstered platform bed provides a dense and strong support for heavy weight. The platform bed creates a strong foundation and reliable support from one restful night to another, its durable construction promotes long-lasting performance and enjoyment.Provides Quiet Environment: Comfy feel with special padding added to our platform bed frame to reduce noise and sound, not a peep from your loved one or you. With strong center legs clearance to enjoy every silently second for a good nights sleep or while resting for the perfect noise-free bed frame.Adjustable Headboard Design: With Adjustable headboard design, this wood bed frame with headboard could better place your mattress and quilt. The rectangular headboard has 2 adjustable positions, this design allows you to choose your mattress size more flexible.The well padded headboard allows you to sit comfortably there, perfect for sitting on this bed to read the books or playing an iPad. The decorative rivets adds industrial and mid-century texture to your room.Box Spring Needed: Adding box spring for better support and less sagging for both inner-spring and memory foam mattresses, making it durable to use.Easy Assembly: Everything you need for assembly comes zipped up in a compartment behind the headboard for convenience. The bed frame platform could be easily installed in less than an hour. (PLEASE NOTE:MATTRESS NOT INCLUDED) Color: Gray, Size: Full