Upholstered Linen Stitch Tufted Platform Bed With Slat Support, Full Size

Boasting premium construction with plush foam cushioning throughout and upholstered in velvety soft linen fabric, enjoy the cozy influence the Wilshire bedframe will have in your room. The button design on the back of the bed enhances the design of the bed. The rectangular headboard is defined with stitched details for a charming and refined appearance, while the overall frame features a classic high rise headboard and low profile footboard. The solid and strong pinewood frame features built-in wood slats providing you with stable support you can rely on, featuring thick accent support legs smoothed to perfection and lacquered in a rich espresso finish. Effortlessly re-define your space with the bedframe in your pursuit of an instant room makeover today. Size: Full