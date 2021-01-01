VECELO Upholstered Height Adjustable Headboard with Decorative Nailhead Trim in PU Leather Surface, 49.3'', King/Cal King, Black

[Available Size] - Twin/Twin XL, Full/Full XL, Queen, King/Cal king; Suitable for various bed sizes. [All for Your Comfort] - PU upholstered headboard is made of durable fiberboard & plywood is fitted with padded dense foam for better support. [Adjustable Height] - 6 height adjustable mounting positions from 39.6 inches to 49.14 inches to accommodate most bed frames and bases. [Chic Headboard] - Ideal for update the looking of kid's room, guest room, or dorm, this bed headboard with a chic nailhead decoration makes an elegant statement for your room. [Easy to Set] - Comes with predrilled holes for you easily attach to any bed base. All tools and bolts&screws are included, assemble in 15 minutes or less.