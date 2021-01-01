From darby home co
Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench With Tufted Top, Rubber Wood Legs,Beige,Living Room, Corridor
More than just a spare seat or stylish accent, this bench brings a convenient storage solution to the space that needs it most. Perched atop four feet with turned detailing, this piece is crafted from solid Eucalyptus frame and rubber wood legs. Upholstered in polyester, it showcases brozen nailhead detailing, exuding subtle sophistication in your space. As an added bonus, this product comes backed by a one-year warranty.