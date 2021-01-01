From darby home co
Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench End of Bed Storage Seat Ottoman
Advertisement
Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame, this upholstered storage bench strikes a rectangular silhouette on four solid rubber wood turned bun feet in a rich espresso finish.matches your furniture like sofa, bed,arm chair as well as your home decor ,Exudes retro and classic charm. Enveloped in brushed polyester upholstery, the bench showcases button tufting, detail stitching, and corded edges for a tailored touch, while foam fill lends added comfort and support. Rounding out the design, the hinged flip-top lid offers Hidden storage to reduce mess, the large box provides ample storage space for organizing toys, sheets, pillows, blankets or magazines neatly. Color: Gray