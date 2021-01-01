From rosdorf park
Upholstered Button Tufted Daybed
Give your visiting family or overnight guest a classy place to lounge and sleep with this elegant Upholstered Daybed. Modern in design, this piece features beautiful button-tufted details in the back and is finished in a luxurious soft-touch polyester fabric. Elegant rolled arms as headboard and footboard give it a chic and stylish look. This piece is ideal both as a guest bed as well as extra furnishing for the den or office. Size: Twin