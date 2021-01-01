Upholstered Bench

Equally, at home in your entryway, living room, or by the foot of your bed, this versatile bench lends a seat in any space. Crafted with an open and angular metal frame that’s finished in black, its plywood seat is padded with foam and upholstered with solid-hued linen fabric for an understated and approachable look. Button-tufted details dot the top for a tasteful touch of texture. Spanning 48" long, this design is sized to seat three comfortably and support up to 550 lbs. Assembly is required. Upholstery: Navy