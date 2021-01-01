Upholstered Accent Chair, Armchair

This fabric upholstered accent chair, with armrests on both sides, is convenient for you to rest and rely on.The wooden frame structure has good stability and durability. The seat and backrest are filled with high-density foam to increase the comfort and keep you from being tired after sitting for a long time.The appearance is retro and elegant, with nail head decoration, which can match most styles of rooms. Body Fabric: Beige/Yellow Linen Blend