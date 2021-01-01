Upgraded Version USB 30 SuperSpeed 10Port Hub Including a BC 12 Charging Port with 60W 12V 5A Power Adapter VIA VL812B2 Chipset and Updated.

Best Quality Guranteed. Easily add 10 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports to your PC and enjoy data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps for faster sync times. 10th data port also delivers BC 1.2 charging speeds of up to 2 amps, while the other 9 ports charge at speeds of up to 0.9 amps each, with 10 amps overall among 10 ports. High-power 60W adapter ensures stable data transfer. Blue LED indicates normal operation. Designed with a built-in surge protector to keep your devices safe. Supports hot swapping. No installation of drivers required for Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 or Mac OS X 10.2 and above. Package contents: USB 3.0 10-Port Hub, 12V / 5A power adapter, 2.6ft USB 3.0 cable, welcome guide, 18-month hassle-free warranty.