Upgraded Version IS-088U+ Dynamo Solar Hand Crank Self Powered AM/FM/NOAA Weather Radio with LED Flashlight and 1000mAh Emergency Power Bank (Orange)
Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Cover IS-088 functions. Enhence the capacity from 350mAH (IS-088) to 1000mAh (IS- 088+), enhence the LED flashlight power from 3 * 0.05W/6 Lumen (IS-088) to 1W/50 Lumen (IS- 088+). Protect your safety well when emergent event (cyclone/typhoon, ect) happen 2. Compact digital AM/FM/NOAA/WB Weather Radio + 1W flashlight + 1000mAh power bank 3. 3 ways to charge: micro usb/hand crank/solar. It is used as a EMERGENCY radio, can't work as a professional solar power bank. 4. Very compact, light, and easy to carry. Dimensions: 5' x 2.4' x 1.6' .Weight: less than 0.5 lbs 5. Good signal to receive NOAA/WB Weather Radio. Official focus on making emergency equipment. Your creditable emergency expert.