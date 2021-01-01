Upgraded SD01 3* SST40 6000LM Strong LED Fill Light Professional Powerful Diving Flashlight Underwater LED Dive Light Magnetic Control Switch

Specifications: BrandSOFIRNModelSD01Emitter3 x Luminus SST-40 (SD01) with a lifespan of 50,000 hoursOperating voltage2.8V - 4.2VBattery options4x 18650 lithium-ion battery with button top (Not included battery)Dimension147mm (length) × 76.5mm (head diameter)Weight558 grams (without batteries)Features:- SD01 is powerful waterproof flashlights for scuba diving and other outdoor activities like camping, hiking, fishing- Simple one hand operation via a magnetic control switch and an extra handle guarantee super easy handling both above and below the waterline. - Simplified user interface with four brightness modes enable quick and carefree interaction even under distress- Premium type III aluminum alloy, hard-anodized with anti-abrasive finish- Magnetic rotating ring and handle for convenient one-hand operation- Reverse polarity protection from improper battery installationOperation Instructions:- SD01 uses a magnetic control switch.