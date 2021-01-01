Upgraded SATA to USB Cable USB 30 SATAIII Hard Drive Adapter Cable for 25 Inch SSD HDD Support UASP 8 Inch Long

Best Quality Guranteed. QUICKLY ACCESS A SATA SSD/HDD: SATA to USB 3.0 Adapter can easily connect a 2.5' SATA SSD or HDD with your computer to expand storage, upgrade system, back up files, retrieve and recover data, and transfer data. It is awsome for booting up old spare hard disks and recovering important files of broken PC. (Note: 1. Not support 3.5" SSD & HDD! 2. Not support IDE interface! 3. power adapter is not included! ) 5GBPS FAST SPEED WITH UASP: With standard USB 3.0 and SATA III connectors ready, it supports super data transfer speed of 5Gbps. Plus accelerated transmission protocols-UASP and TRIM, it performs 70% faster at reading and 40% faster at writing than conventional USB 3.0 when connected to a computer that also supports UASP. The advanced ASM1153E chipset greatly improves the performance of data transfer. NO DRIVER & EASY USE: No need to install driver or install the SSD/HDD inside an enclosure,