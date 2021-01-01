Upgraded Leafless Hands-Free Neckband Fan, USB Rechargeable Personal Wearable Fan, Premium Headphone Design Mini Neckband Fan with Dual Wind Head.

??Leafless Hanging Neck Fan? Hanging neck fan adopts the turbine blade structure design of the aero engine, removing the blade parts of the traditional fan. Safer, does not hurt woman long hair, children's fingers; does not cover dust, easy to clean. Multi-Angle Universal Adjustment? Portable neck fan hose can be adjusted 360°, the fan outlet can be rotated by 220 °, double adjustment, bringing you any angle of cooling, can be worn on the neck, placed on the table, hung On the tent. Low Energy Consumption + Long Endurance? Rechargeable neck fan adopts Air Multiplier technology, which reduces the energy consumption by 1/3 compared with ordinary fans. It is equipped with 1800mAh USB rechargeable battery, One charge, can be used for 3-6 hours. 3 Kinds of Wind Speed? Low/medium/high speed level. Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button. Neckband fan with powerful airflow can the fast and easy access to instant relief from hot flashes. Hanging th