Upgraded Ear Hook Designed for Apple Airpods 1 & 2 and Designed for AirPods Pro, Ergonomic Design, Durable TPU Construction, Perfect for Exercising.

Keep it Secure Hook-shaped EarHooks hold your AirPods securely and prevents it from falling out. Great for running, jogging, cycling, gym and other fitness activities! Material EarHooks are made from Thermoplastic polyurethane(TPU) to ensure that they keep their shape and are comfortable for extended periods. EarHooks are a soft bendable material. Please change the form to fit in your ears. Easy Installation Easy installation & hassle-free removal. Put the AirPods on the Earhooks and it loops over the ear (The Airpods are not chargeable with the earhooks on.)(Watch our youtube video for the installation) Hole PunchHole punch at the end of earhook is a useful feature for straps or clips to keep them together. WARRANTY ACCEPT RETURNS. Purchase with confidence! 30-days 100% Money Back Guarantee & 1-year replacement warranty. - AirPods and AirPods Charging Case are not included.