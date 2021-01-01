From flambeau, inc.

Upgraded Bird Repellent Discs Set Large 24PCS Pack Highly Reflective DoubleSided Bird Repellent Scare Disks Better Bird Deterrent Product to Keep.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

IDEAL for BIRD CONTROL - Prevent your gardens, crops, windows, boats, cars and pools from bird damage effectively. Best bird repellent device to scare birds away. SUPERIOR BIRD REFLECTORS - Perfect pigeons, sparrows, geese and woodpecker deterrent with swaying in wind and reflecting more sunshine. Also looks nice in the backyard! UPGRADED VERSION - Each pack has 3 Double-Sided Mirrored more reflective bird deterrent discs. Forget the useless ones with only one reflective side. ECO-FRIENDLY - Deter birds without any harm to them by alarming them of danger. EASY & SAFE to INSTALL - The smooth edges secure a safe assembly. Instructions included inside for a more easy installation. Product NOT assembled so you can make your own design.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com