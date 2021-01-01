Upgraded 2020 Version Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Surface Pro 7Pro 6Pro 5Pro 4Pro 3 Type Cover with Touchpad UltraSlim Surface Keyboard Long Life.

Best Quality Guranteed. Super CompatibilitySpecially designed for surface pro 7/surface pro 6/Surface Pro 5/Pro 4/Pro 3. Every key of the keyboard is meticulously crafted, and built to withstand a whopping 3,000,000 presses. The keys provide a more natural typing as comfortable as that on a laptop. Enjoy the solid feel of the keyboard under your fingers as you work. Cable-FreeWireless Bluetooth Version 5.0 Keyboard is easy to pair with your Surface Pro stably and quickly. Bring you more convenience when you need to type, Operating Distance up to 10 meters(33ft). Long Life Rechargeable BatteryWireless Bluetooth Keyboard adopts an economical battery management system and built-in 350mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery offers up to 150 hours. And auto sleep feature to maximize power usage. Upgraded Type-C charging port technology, charging is more stable and faster. Sensitive TouchpadWireless Bluetooth Keyboard