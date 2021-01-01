Upgrade USB Charger 6 Port USB Wall Charger USB Charging Stations with Smart Identification Black

Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT CHARGING SOLUTION FOR TRAVELLING - Small, neat & tidy USB Charger, which will be perfect for taking on holiday as it will meet all your charging needs and wont take up much space POWER ORGANIZATION WITH 6 USB PORTS - Transform only 1 outlet into a 6-dock charging station, the best solution for charging multiple devices in your home or office, make things easier to organize USB CHARGER WITH SMART IDENTIFICATION - Thanks to the smart identification, it will automatically identifies connected devices and their unique charging requirements, ensure a safe & efficient charging CERTIFICATED SAFE USB CHARGING STATIONS - CE/ROHS certification and overcharging, overheating, short circuit protection ensure complete protection for you and your devices 12 MONTH MONEY BACK OR FREE REPLACEMENT - promised a 12-month money back or free replacement if you received defective USB Charger or have any issues while using