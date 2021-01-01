Updated Version Lemon Zester & Cheese Grater-Premium Stainless Steel - A Sharp Kitchen Tool for Ginger, Garlic, Nutmeg, Chocolate, Vegetables, Fruits, Dishwasher Safe

Robust and resilient premium quality: The Grater-Zester has a razor-sharp stainless steel blade that won't rust and a comfortable, non-slip handle. Its unique curved sides make it extremely rigid and allow you to apply more force when it's needed.A must-have kitchen upgrade: Replace your bulky, unsafe, and hard-to-clean box grater or heavy electric food processor with a single Grater-Slicer. The metal grater's teeth won't clog up the way other graters do, so it's a snap to clean. Just pass it under running water.The zester/grater can also be placed in the dishwasher.Bring out the richness in your cooking: Amaze your friends with new, restaurant-like recipes. Add strong new flavors with freshly zested ingredients without any bitter pith taste. When using the grater with hard cheeses such as parmesan, you'll get a nice pile of cheese that melts almost instantly on hot pasta.Zesting & grating have never been so simple: Shear the hardest cheese into grated fluff using almost no pressure. Simply zip the cutter-knife across the rinds of oranges, lemons and limes. In seconds, you can have finely grated garlic or ginger or treat yourself to a favorite dessert topped with fluffy chocolate flakes.Packaging for gifts: We have designed exquisite packaging to make the grater more suitable for gifts. We are sure your relatives and friends will be impressed by your gifts.