Updated Sugar Buster Diet Cookbook 2021 : Easy and Delicious Sugar Buster Recipes to Loss Weight , Regulate Blood Sugar and Healthy Living Laura Thoma

The Sugar Busters Diet follows a 30% protein, 40% fat and 30% carbohydrate plan that doesn't limit portion sizes. However, it bans all high glycemic index foods including refined sugar in any beverage, sugar in cakes, sweets and all aerated drinks are all ruled out in the sugar busters diet. However, some healthy foods are also banned from this diet such as potatoes and carrots and all fruits and vegetables listed under high glycemic index foods. Inside this book, you will find everything you need to know about sugar buster diet with lots of quick, healthy and delicious Recipes for sugar buster diet.