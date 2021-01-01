From omgtac
UpBright 14V AC/DC Adapter Compatible with Motorola PMLN5041A PMLN5041 A PMLN5228A PMLN5228 PMLN5228AR PMLN5048AR PMLN5048A PMLN5048 MagOne BPR40.
Advertisement
World Wide Input Voltage 100-240VAC 50/60Hz. OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection). Tested Units. In Great Working Condition. UpBright 30 days money back guarantee. 1 full year service warranty. UpBright New Global 13.8V 14V - 15V AC / DC Adapter Compatible with Motorola PMLN5041A PMLN5041 A PMLN5228A PMLN5228 PMLN5228AR PMLN5048AR PMLN5048A PMLN5048 MagOne BPR40 BPR50 Mag One BPR 40 BPR 50 EPNN9288A EPNN9288 2571886T01 EPNN 9288A EPNN 9288 13.8VDC 14VDC 15VDC Switching Power Supply Cord Cable PS Wall Home Battery Charger Mains PSU