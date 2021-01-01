Up/Down Series from Lifegard Lighting is classic in style, modern in design and unique in technology.?ocus light Down to the floor or Up to the ceiling or both with one standard wall switch. The On/Off action triggers the light to change direction. The 4000K DOWN Light and the 3000K UP ceiling light creates a unique ambiance and is a seamless addition to any contemporary living space. Crafted form die-cast aluminum, this durable ceiling light showcases a geometric, cylindrical structure that is equipped with a built-in energy-efficient LED lamp. FEATURES AND DESIGN: Modern simply design will add a unique light effect to your house. These Up/Down lights are designed to offer regular down light or indirect ceiling light. This is done by turning the on switch one time and the down lights turns ON. Turn the switch Off and On again and the indirect up lights turns on just lighting the ceiling and the down lights turns off. Turn the switch Off and On again and both the Up and Down lights turn On. Ideal for Bedrooms, Living Rooms, Kitchens Walkways or any room. Also a great feature light for Restaurants. RELIABLE QUALITY:ade of high-quality aluminum. Moisture resistance, anti-corrosion coating. Heat dissipation for indoor use. Environmentally friendly and Long service life. COMPATIBLE with sloped ceilings, up to 90-degree angleADJUSTABLE HEIGHT: Applies to only pendant style lights. Adjustable cable design to suit different length requirements and ceiling heights. You can adjust to the height you want to meet your different needs and build your ideal light effect. EASY INSTALLATION:?omes with a convenient installation pack with basic accessories for installation. Note: It is recommended to use services of a professional electrician. LIFEGARD Up/Down Series- Square 12W Fixed Mount- Built-in LED- Turn on Up, Down or Both with One Control | 106-UPDN-W SQR-12W