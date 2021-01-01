UP Bed by ARTLESS - Color: Grey (A-UP-Q-2-FO)

Made in Los Angeles by ARTLESS. The Up Bed by ARTLESS is the product of desire as much as need. This perfectly modern, fully padded bed can be thought of as your haven for relaxation. Up Bed features a 9-inch by 9-inch profile that loops around your mattress and defines the headboard, footboard and sideboard. The padded headboard is 9-inches wide, the footboard is a 9-inch square, and the padded sides are 9-inches high. The bed is slightly raised and accented by 4-inch square walnut feet. Each Up Bed is individually bench built in Los Angeles with a kiln-dried hardwood frame with double dowel joinery and corner blocks. ARTLESS strives to keep the wood used in our products in its most natural state, solid wood may exhibit slight variations in color and texture. Each piece is unique. Available in your choice of bed size with upholstery in Graphite. The primary goal of ARTLESS is to provide impeccable attention to detail and deliver only the best products. Known for its use of top quality materials, meticulous design, and unmatched value, ARTLESS prides itself on creating modern furniture and accessories that embody their philosophy of excellence through design. Driven by a diverse and talented design team, ARTLESS pieces are both beautiful and functional and remain true to its founders vision. Color: Grey.