Stonebriar 48 Pack Unscented 6 to 7 Hour Extended Burn Time Clear Cup Tea Light Candles, White, 48 Count
48 unscented long burning clear cup tea light candles come neatly and tightly shrink-wrapped and packaged in a protective storage box Our tea light candles come with a lead free 100% cotton wick for a safe, clean, and smokeless burn Stonebriar’s long lasting tea light candles are hand poured with quality sustainable palm wax in Europe for an extended 6-7 hour burn time Tea lights each measure 7/8” x 1.5” and are the perfect size for a beautiful floating centerpiece, potpourri burners, luminaries, and more Stonebriar tea light candles are perfect for romantic moments, restaurants, birthday party decorations, or creating a relaxing spa atmosphere