Unnfiko Wallet Case For Iphone X/Xs, Cute Camera Design, Purse Flip Card Pouch Stand Holder Cover Case With Long Shoulder Strap (White, Iphone X/Xs)

Material: Silicone Brand: Unnfiko Form Factor: Pouch, Flip Color: White Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone X, Apple Iphone Xs Wallet Phone Case: It Is Not Just A Super Cute "Camera" Case, When You Open The Face Of The "Camera" It Is A Card Pouch! And The Package Will Comes With A Suitable Shoulder Strap, When You Tie The Rope To The Phone Case, It Is A Super Cute Bag! Stand Holder: It Can Totally Help Your Phone To Stand Freely On The Table, It Works Like A Phone Holder Too. Material: High Quality Silicone Material And It Will Give You A Soft Skin Touch Feeling. Full Protection: Covers All Sides To Keep The Screen High-Protection From Scratching Or Touching The Ground. All The Case Hole Is Totally Fit For Your Phone.