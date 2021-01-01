Baxton Studio Unna 70.87 in. Oak Brown and Black TV Stand Fits TV's up to 78 in.

Advertisement
Fulfill the needs of your living room with the versatility of the lovely Unna TV stand. Made in Malaysia, this TV stand is crafted from sturdy wood featuring a natural oak brown finish. 2-open shelves provide a convenient display for media devices, while 1-drawer and 4-additional shelves behind the doors offer secure storage options. Requiring assembly, the Unna includes a cord management hole on its back panel for quick and easy setup. Sliding doors with slits lend distinct character, making the Unna TV stand a stylish and practical upgrade to the modern living room. Color: Oak Brown and Black.