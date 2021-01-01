From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Unlimited 90 Wall Mount / Vessel Bathroom Sink in Ceramic White with 1 Faucet Hole
WS Bath Collections Unlimited Collection; Exclusive collection of fine bathroom sinks made to highest industry standards. Designed with thin edge rectangular shapes that bring a clean refined modern and contemporary design to your bathroom making it the perfect choice for both residential and commercial projects. Collection Unlimited is ADA compliant and can be installed in countertop and wall-mount applications. Available in several size options and faucet hole configurations. Color: White.