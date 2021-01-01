bestar Universel 48" Table Desk, Silver Gray (65900-000042)

This bestar Universel collection is perfect for any business trying to maximize its workspace. You can easily find multiple furniture options to help you and your employees make the most of your space..10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Dimensions: 28.7"H x 48"W x 24"D.Comes in silver gray and made of particleboard with melamine finish.Assembly required (2 people recommended).Base is made of metal for durability and strength.Plenty of space for multitasking with this table desk.Square metal legs feature levelers to adapt to any floor irregularities.Rectangular table.1" thick desktop provides a sturdy surface to work on