Universal Wear-Resistant Front & Rear PU Leather Semi-Enclosed Car Seat Cover Set-Yellow
Package Included:2x Front Seat Covers2x Backrest Seat Covers1x Rear Three Seat Covers1x Central Armrest Cover2x Headrests2x PillowsSpecification: Name: Car Seat CoverModel: E60321Tpye: Semi-enclosed Seat Cover Material: Wear-Resistant PU LeatherPackage Size: 65x55x25cmSuitable: Five Seats Car GeneralType: Four Seasons GeneralQuantity: 1 SetPlacement On Vehicle: Left, Right, Front, RearColor: Black & Red/Black & White/Coffee/Beige Features:-Facing is comfortable wearproof PU leather. -Comfortable and breathable, antibacterial, soft texture, anti-static, no discomfort even a long contact, smooth and delicate-Head design is simple; binding is wearproof. -Stylish and elegant process. -Close designed and whole surrounded; it reserves for airbag outlet, beautiful and safe-Large base in front row and semi-enclosed design at side of front seat which has no shifting-Easy to install, practical. Easy to clean.