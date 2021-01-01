From rca

Universal Waterproof Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max Xs Max XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra S20+ S10 Plus S10e S9 Plus.

Universal waterproof case dry bag fits all smartphones up to 6.8' diagonal size (Certain big screen phones need to remove protective case); Credit card wallet money waterproof dry bag for beach, fishing, swimming, boating, kayaking, snorkeling and water park activities Clear window on both frontend back sides, perfect for taking pictures, video sand checking emails 100 feet IP X 8 certified waterproof, offers waterproof/snow proof/dirt proof protection Compatible with devices up to 100mm x 170mm (clear window 70mm x 140mm) Features a simple snap and lock access, easy to keep out water, snow, dust, sand and dirt

