Universal Waterproof Case Cellphone Dry Bag Pouch for iPhone 11 Pro Max Xs Max XR XS X 8 7 6S Plus SE 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra S10 S9 S8 +Note 10+ 9.

2 Pack Universal waterproof phone case dry bag with green/black color combinations, fits all smartphones up to 6.9' diagonal size (Certain big screen phones need to remove protective case); Credit card wallet money waterproof dry bag for beach, fishing, swimming, boating, kayaking, snorkeling and water park activities Innovative design on the side of the case allows users to access the side buttons of the phone easily; Clear Window on both front and back sides, perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails 100 feet IPX8 Certified waterproof; Offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your device while maintaining full touch screen functionality Compatible with devices up to 85mm x 170mm; Comes with a neck strap for convenient carrying Features a simple snap and lock access, easy to keep out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt