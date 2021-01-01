From dp-iot

Universal USB 2.0 Slim 3.5' Inch USB 1.44MB Portable External Floppy Drive Disk for PC Laptop New with Retail Package

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Universal USB 2.0 Slim 3.5' Inch USB 1.44MB Portable External.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com