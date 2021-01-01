Universal Unisex Apron

Unisex design makes it fit for almost all adult women and men to wear.100% brand new and high quality Kitchen Cooking Waist Apron Short Apron Waiter Apron with Double Pockets.Wearing the apron can well protect your clothes and trousers from getting dirty without affecting your normal working.Come with double pockets on the apron to safely store some small gadgets such as keys, cellphone, MP3, paper money, etc.Perfect for wearing in kitchen, cafe, working shop, hotel, etc.Comfortable to wear, and easy to clean.