From rokform
Rokform - Universal Twist Lock & Magnetic Phone Mount Adapter, Universal Adapter Enables Mount Capabilities to Any Smartphone or Tablet (Black)
Advertisement
MOUNT ADAPTER FUNCTIONALITY: Simply clean area with supplied wipe, remove adhesive backing, and stick Universal Magnetic Mount Adapter to the back of your phone or phone case. KEEPS YOUR PHONE SECURE: Dual retention magnetically grips and locks your phone onto any Rokform mounting accessory via our patented Quad Tab Twist Lock system ensuring maximum security and safety. Can also use only the magnet for instant magnetic mounting. UNIVERSAL ADAPTER COMPOSITION: Constructed of durable, high impact resistant polycarbonate enabling the perfect, lightweight mounting solution for any phone or tablet.