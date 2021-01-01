Universal Twist-Lock Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder, For Cell Phones With Fast Swift-Snap Technology

Compatible Phone Models: All Phone Models Color: Black: Material: Rubber Item Dimensions Lxwxh: 4.2 X 3 X 2 Inches Powerful Magnetic Mount: The Reinforced Magnetic Holder Of This Mount Is What Sets It Apart From Other Mounts. This Universal Magnetic Holder Produces An Intensive Force Of Attraction That Will Hold Any Smartphone. Including Android, Apple, Blackberry And Microsoft Devices. Unique Design: This Twist Lock Is A Unique Design Which You Enter The Mount Into The Air Vent And You Can Lock The Mount It Should Not Fall Out! Sturdy Base: The High Quality Rubber Construction Of The Base Of The Mount Is Unique And Very Functional As W Swivel Car Mounts: Rotate Your Smartphone And Swivel Your Display As You Please. The Base Of The Mount Remains Fixed Into The Air Vent Of Your Car And Does Not Move, No Matter How Much Swiveling Or Rotation You Do. This Guarantees That Your Smartphone Will Always Remain In Your Preferred Position