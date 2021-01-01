Universal TV Stand Table Top TV Stand for 27-55 inch LCD LED TVS Height Adjustable TV Base with Tempered Glass Base Wire Management VESA 400x400mm.

UNIVERSAL DESIGN Universal TV mounting bracket design fits most 27' - 55' flat-panel LCD/LED/Plasma/curved TVs holds up to 88lbs, VESA(mounting hole pattern) - compatible faceplate fits VESA 100X100mm (4x4) 200X100mm (8'x4') 200X200mm(8'x8') 300X200mm (12'x8') 300X300mm (12'x12') 400X300mm (16'x12') 400X400mm (16'x16'). Please be noted this tv base only works if mounting hole is 16' or less and can't fit VESA 600X200mm24'X8' and 600X400mm 24'X16' HEIGHT ADJUSTABLETV bracket is height adjustable 6 positions to suit different applications or TV sizes. SAFE AND STABLE The glass base is 15.1 wide x 9.4 deep for a stable stand and can carry up to 88 lbs. Safety strap ensures the TV and the stand are secured to a wall or the stand/dresser. EASY INSTALLATIONUniversal TV stand/base tabletop stand to mount your TV and AV components on an entertainment center or a desk/table. Our product comes with an easy to use instruction manual for quick and easy installation with fit