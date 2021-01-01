Universal Travel Plug Adapter by Powerful 33W with PD QC 30 USBC Fast Charging 2 USB Ports Wall Charger Type I C G A Outlets 110V 220V AC EU Euro.

Best Quality Guranteed. [NO. 1 TRAVEL ADAPTER BRAND] Safest Desgined in the USA makes our adapters the most reliable and no. 1 adapters in the market. Complete All in One Adaptor Package - Use anywhere in Europe without having to worry about the correct plug adapter type. [CHARGE 4 DEVICES AT ONCE]: Equipped with 1 Universal Input, 2 USB (2. 4A) & 1x 18W USB-C W/ Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3. 0 - Perfect for Travel - Perfect for Charging Fast Use with Cell Phones, iPhones Max, Tablets, iPads, Laptops & other devices anywhere in the world - Few exceptions listed below [TYPE A, I, C, G OUTPUT] Type A can be used for Japan, United States, Canada, Mexico. Type I International Travel Power Adapter for China, Austrialia, New Zealand/Type C European adapter plugs for Europe, South America, Asia. Type G Universal Power Adapter for United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Hong Kong [SAFETY CERTIFIED] - Built with a 8A Fus